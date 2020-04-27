Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.31. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

