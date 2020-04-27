Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of RVLV opened at $10.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $732.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,024 shares of company stock valued at $698,965 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

