Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 4,240 at Societe Generale

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,240 ($55.77) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,860 ($63.93) to GBX 4,870 ($64.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,195.33 ($55.19).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,750 ($49.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,584.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,076.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 32,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,689 ($48.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,570,518.23).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

