Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.