RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 107,268 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107,268 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

