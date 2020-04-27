Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 348.64.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

