Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $739,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

ROK opened at $174.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

