Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

