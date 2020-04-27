Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,671 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

