Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

