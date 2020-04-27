Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

