Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,566 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

