Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.