Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVA. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $34.54 on Monday. Enviva Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

