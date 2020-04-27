Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Ross Stores stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

