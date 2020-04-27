Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.20 ($106.05).

EPA:DG opened at €69.94 ($81.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €74.57 and a 200-day moving average of €93.66. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

