Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

ENI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 24,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,316. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.91. ENI has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ENI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ENI by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

