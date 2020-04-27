Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 114,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

