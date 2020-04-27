Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €9.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.74) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.72 ($17.11).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €11.39 ($13.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.71. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a twelve month high of €31.15 ($36.22). The company has a market cap of $616.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

