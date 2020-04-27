Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €105.00 ($122.09) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.54 ($115.74).

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up €2.54 ($2.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €93.48 ($108.70). 1,644,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.47. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

