Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SNY opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 140.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

