SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €106.68 ($124.05) on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €102.17 and a 200 day moving average of €116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

