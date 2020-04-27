Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $15,329,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scientific Games by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMS traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 53,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.49. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.