Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €67.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.82 ($68.39).

ETR G24 opened at €59.40 ($69.07) on Thursday. Scout24 has a one year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a one year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 79.17.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

