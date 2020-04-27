SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of SEACOR Marine worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. State Street Corp grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Christopher Regan purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $373,860.00. Also, CEO John M. Gellert purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $618,517. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

SMHI stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 41.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

