Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

