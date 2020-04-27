Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

