Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 326 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 636.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 23,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $153.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 769.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,664 shares of company stock valued at $63,504,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.