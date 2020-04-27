Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $76.59 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07.

