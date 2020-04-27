Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

INTU stock opened at $263.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

