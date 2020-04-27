Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.