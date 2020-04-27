Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $328.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.70 and a 200-day moving average of $311.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

