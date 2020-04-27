Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

