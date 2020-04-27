Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

