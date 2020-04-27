Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Mastercard stock opened at $258.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.