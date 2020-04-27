Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.