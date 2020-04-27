Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 290,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,991,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 258,169 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,028,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,150,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,521 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,503 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

