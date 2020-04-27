Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,265 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,265 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 106,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

