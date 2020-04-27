Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,446 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.