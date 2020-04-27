Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $339.31 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

