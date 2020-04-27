Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,608 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

