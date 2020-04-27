Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

