Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 903 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

