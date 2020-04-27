Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. 47,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 2.75. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani bought 14,524 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.