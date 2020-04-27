Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 221.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,338 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.68% of Servicemaster Global worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,786.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

