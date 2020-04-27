Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 48 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 226,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 99,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

