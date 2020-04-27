ShipChain Price Tops $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $63,642.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

