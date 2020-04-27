Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $700.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $668.00 and last traded at $646.93, with a volume of 94477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $643.19.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Raymond James cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of -583.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average of $405.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

