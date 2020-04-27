Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 238.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,406.82.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

