Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,770.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,406.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

